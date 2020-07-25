Chrissy Teigen Shares Twinning Photo With 4-Year-Old Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna just had a total "twinning" moment on social media. On Friday, the Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a photo of herself and her four-year-old daughter wearing matching pink ensembles. As one might have guessed, the photo is all kinds of adorable.

In the photo, Teigen and Luna can be seen wearing matching pink, floral-print outfits. The two even posed in the same way to really showcase just how much they were "twinning." Of course, Teigen's photo was immediately flooded with fans commenting on all of the cuteness. Actor Jurnee Smollett even commented on the snap with, "Stop it!!!!!!! My ovaries can’t take it!!!! She is sooooo adorable!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

Teigen and Luna definitely brought the adorable to Instagram, even though the tot doesn't necessarily love taking photos. In February, the cookbook author spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter, noting that she "does not like photos." Apparently, a lot of work goes into the cute snaps that make up her feed. Teigen explained that she has to bribe Luna with treats or money so that she will take photos with her. “She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything,” she explained. “She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.”

Elsewhere in her interview with the outlet, Teigen shared that she can be critical of herself when it comes to her parenting. In addition to being a mother to four-year-old Luna, the model also shares two-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend. “I feel a lot when the kids are very drawn to John,” the Cravings author said. “You see it and you love it because you know that you picked the right person. But then you’re also like, why aren’t they loving on me that much? As a mother, you’re supposed to have that bond with your child and when it doesn’t happen you start to get sad.” While her children have a special bond with their father, Teigen added that her relationship with her daughter has only gotten better. She continued, “Now Luna and I could not be more close. I wouldn’t be the mom I am now with Miles if Luna hadn’t given me those tougher times at the beginning. And now I know how close we are so it helps a lot.”