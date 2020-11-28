Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines: All the Sweetest Photos of Their 5 Children

Joanna Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines are amongst social media's most revered celebrity parents and fans are getting a fun look in these past few months of the family's life due to quarantine leading the way for some very sweet moments alongside their children. With the couple officially out of the TV spotlight after Fixer Upper, they are certainly not out of the public spotlight.

The home design gurus are not only Instagram famous with Joanna holding over 12.6 million followers and Chip about 4.9 million, but the Gaines family matriarch is also sharing a number of recipes on their YouTube channel with her kids making multiple appearances.

Along the way, fans have fallen in love with the Gaines' personalities and that includes their kids. The Gaines have five children with the youngest, a baby boy named Crew, who joined the family in 2018. Many fans tune in just to see how the Gaines' will manage a sprawling business enterprise as well as a small army of children.

Not only do they succeed — they excel. The Gaines clan is known for photogenic family moments, group DIY projects and other touching familial moments. Their kids are integral to their work and their branding, as the Gaines show how to build joyful and productive spaces for families. That means that online, the Gaines show off their work in practice. Here are some of the cutest family moments from the Gaines and their children.