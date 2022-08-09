Apple Martin Looks Just Like Mom Gwyneth Paltrow in Vacation Photo

There's no denying that Apple Martin is the spitting image of her famous mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. Martin was spotted on a recent trip to Ibiza, and it just might make fans do a double-take due to her uncanny resemblance to her mother, per Entertainment Tonight. Paltrow shares 18-year-old Martin with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Martin got to spend some time in Ibiza with her friends back in July. As ET noted, the 18-year-old wore a black bikini and denim jeans as she walked alongside a male friend. Martin, looking every bit like Paltrow, was all smiles for the excursion. Of course, this isn't the first time that the internet has noticed the striking similarities between the mother-daughter duo.

Apple Martin gets her looks from her mom Gwyneth Paltrow.https://t.co/4LkLzpolnC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 9, 2022

In honor of National Daughters Day in September 2021, Paltrow posted a selfie with Martin. The two posed in the sun while both sharing barely-there smiles for the camera. The Shakespeare in Love star kept her caption for the post short and sweet, writing, "Oh man do I love you," along with the hashtag for the holiday. More recently, in March, Paltrow took to social media to share a special message for her daughter in honor of International Women's Day.

To mark the occasion, Paltrow posted a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation between herself and Martin. She began her caption for the photo with, "I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard." The actor continued to honor some of the special women in her life, including her daughter. Paltrow added, "I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

When Martin marked her 18th birthday this past May, Paltrow once again shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. As she wrote in her caption, it's safe to say that the star is incredibly proud of the woman that her daughter has become. She wrote, "I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl."