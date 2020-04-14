Nikki Bella Reveals 24-Week Baby Bump Photo

Nikki Bella is enjoying all of what pregnancy has to offer. On Tuesday, she revealed that she has nearly reached yet another important milestone in her motherhood journey. The Total Bellas star is almost at the 24-week mark of her pregnancy, and she showcased a photo on Instagram in order to prove it.

"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably!" Bella wrote, captioning a photo of herself posing in some athleisure wear whilst showing off her growing baby bump. The former WWE Diva has frequently kept her fans up to date regarding her pregnancy. Days before she shared that she was almost at the 24-week mark, she posted yet another update on Instagram. In honor of her 23-week mark, Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, posed together while she showed off her baby bump while wearing a tight black tank top. Bella captioned the photo by writing that she and Chigvintsev were "on cloud 9" knowing that they were getting closer to meeting their child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

Bella previously announced that she was pregnant back in January. At the time, she and her twin sister, Brie Bella, revealed that they were both expecting children with their respective partners. In an interview with PEOPLE, the sisters said that the fact that they're both pregnant at the same time took them by "total surprise." Brie even told the publication, "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!!" Bella wrote on Instagram shortly after the news was revealed. "It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together."