Angelina Jolie Reveals 2 of Her and Brad Pitt's Daughters Recently Underwent Surgery

Angelina Jolie revealed that two of her and Brad Pitt's daughters recently underwent surgical procedures, but did not share many specifics. In a TIME essay on International Women's Day, Jolie shared the news, writing, "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery."

She added: "They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of."

Jolie went on to share that 15-year-old Zahara and 13-year-old Shiloh have been leaning on one another for strength, amidst their health issues, as well as their younger sister, Vivienne.

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time," she explained. "I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

Jolie continued: "I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it."

The Maleficent actress went on to reveal that her sons — 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, and 11-year-old Knox — have all been very supportive of their sisters.

"Their brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet,'' she shared. "But on this International Women's Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world."

Jolie then went on to challenge readers to support and encourage the women and girls in their lives, writing, "So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community.

At this time, Pitt does not appear to have issued any statement on the nature of his daughter's medical procedures.