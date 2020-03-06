Wendy Williams Calls out Ashley Graham for Changing Her Baby in Public, and Fans Are Getting Heated

Fans are weighing in after Wendy Williams slammed Ashley Graham's latest candid look at motherhood. During the Thursday episode of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, Williams criticized the supermodel and newly minted mom of one for changing her 7-week-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni's dirty diaper in the middle of the aisle at a Staple's store.

Ashley Graham changed her baby son’s diaper on the floor of a Staples store and was mommy shamed. This and more on today’s Hot Topics. pic.twitter.com/4YvM2ffr8J — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 5, 2020

"Mothers are looking at Ashley like, 'If she can do it, I can do it too.' No the hell you can't," Williams said.

Saying that she didn't "like what she did" while also acknowledging that "as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables," Williams stated that "when see that baby's face turn purple, you know what they're doing. You leave the basket there, you scoop up the baby."

"This is not hot. Ashley, I like you, but this is sending a bad message. I don't want to see this and I'm a mom," she added.

In her own post, which showed herself crouched down in the middle of the aisle as she cared for her son, Graham had explained that there was "no restroom in sight," so she decided to change her son's diaper, his "first diaper blowout," right then and there.

