Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo With Husband Mark Consuelos Holding Baby Lola During Family Trip to Hawaii

Kelly Ripa is a fan of posting throwback photos of her family, and her latest is a snap from a vacation to Hawaii with her husband Mark Consuelos and two of their three kids, who were much younger at the time. For this week's throwback Thursday, Ripa shared a photo of Consuelos holding the couple's daughter Lola, now 18, while their son Michael, now, 22. sits on his knee. Both kids are in printed ensembles while Consuelos opted for a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy," Ripa captioned the tropical snap. She also responded to one person in the comments who seemed to insinuate that Ripa had gotten the date of the trip wrong.

"Lola was born in June of 2001 . How can this picture be 2001," the user wrote, to which Ripa replied, "it's December."

"Ohhhhh. The babies! So much cute!!" exclaimed Consuelos' sister, Adriana. "i can’t. I simply cannot.......why so fast?" Ripa wrote back.

Ripa and Consuelos also share son Joaquin, 16, who made an appearance in another throwback his mom posted in November in which he was clearly thrilled about the tiny shark he was holding.

"Courtesy of #tedmcginley and #gigirice i give you #tbt 2005," the Live With Kelly and Ryan host wrote. "Only one kid missing. MJC (Lola clearly digs Beau and Quinn and Joaquin REALLY digs that shark!)."

Ripa is clearly a fan of throwbacks, and it seems her kids are as well — she told Ryan Seacrest on their show last month that she recently started crying when Lola asked to watch some old family videos.

"She wanted to see, in particular, a ballet recital where she refused to dance and started yelling at me to put the camera away," the mom of thre recalled. "Which is truly a classic, and one of the great cinematic moments of our family — where she just stopped and she’s dressed like a little bird and she’s like, ‘Put it away!'"

"And she just refuses to dance. You see the camera go down. You can hear my mom laughing hysterically. And she’s like, 'She’s just like you were,'" she continued. "Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, 'We’ve really built a life together.' And I got so emotional. When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, 'Why are you crying? Are you okay?' I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.'"

"He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.'"

