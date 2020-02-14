Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Made Her Daughter Cry While Teaching Her How to Drive

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple, is 15, which means she's learning to drive, though lessons with her mom didn't go so well. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paltrow opened up about her daughter's milestone, revealing that she made Apple cry during one outing.

According to Paltrow, Apple, who has her learner's permit, is a good driver, but naturally, she didn't start out that way.

"She’s a really good driver," Paltrow told guest host John Legend. "I try to be calm and… the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her."

"Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad," she continued. "So then I was like, 'OK, you know what, I’m just gonna be chill,' and now she’s an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes."

The actress also discussed another aspect of having a teenage daughter, which is that Apple finds her mom completely embarrassing.

"My daughter finds me mortifying," Paltrow told Legend. "If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she’s like 'Oh my God stop!'"

Last year, Paltrow embarrassed her daughter again when she posted a photo of the two on a ski lift in which Apple wore large goggles and a helmet. The Oscar winner captioned the snap with apple and skiing emojis, but Apple was less than thrilled about it, commenting, "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."

"You can't even see your face!" Paltrow wrote back.

In May, for Apple's 15th birthday, the GOOP founder posted an approved photo of her daughter along with a text conversation between the two in which Apple sent her mom "some options of apple approved birthday posts."

"Oh why thank you," Paltrow replied. "Don't need to break the old Internet again, now do we?"

"Happy 15th birthday my angel [Apple Martin] I will never be able to put into words how much I love you," Paltrow gushed in her caption. "You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman