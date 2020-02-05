Kobe Bryant: Ireland Baldwin Reveals How His Death Changed Her Relationship With Her Father Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin had an epiphany about her relationship with her own father following the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The 24-year-old actress gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, opening up about her family life. She admitted that the recent passing of Bryant opened her eyes in some ways.

Ireland has had a contentious relationship with her father, Alec Baldwin at times. Their family drama has been headline news for over a decade now, but this week she told ET's Katie Krause that they are moving past it in their personal relationship. Bryant's passing had a lot to do with that.

"[In light] of recent events that have happened within the last couple of weeks, like with Kobe, it's like, 'What's the f-ing point of arguing?' Like, there's no point," she said. "So let's all just get over it and hug that person you love."

"You never know what's going to happen to somebody, and it all comes down to love," she added. "Nothing else matters."

Ireland admitted that Bryant's death was not the only thing that inspired here recent reunion with her father, and it did not happen overnight.

"It took a lot of time and a lot of therapy. We were both in really dark places in our lives," she said. "I think things being publicized the way that they were made things seem more heightened and escalated than it really was. Because that obviously puts more added pressure on any situation that people are going through, privately, when it's made public."

"We have fun," Ireland said of her current relationship with her father, but added that there is "distance between us." One thing she does admire is his relationship with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

"He has his amazing children with his amazing wife," she said. "I'm here [in L.A.], he's based in New York, we see each other when we can."

At the end of the day, Ireland said that she has come to respect her father, and even look forward to their visits, in spite of their troubled past.

"But I love him, I respect him more than anyone... we love each other," she said. "Even though we don't see each other as much as I'd love to."

Ireland remains in Los Angeles, working as a model and an actress. Her next upcoming project is an R-rated horror movie called A Dark Foe. The film is in post-production, but no release date has been announced yet.