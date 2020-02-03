Milla Jovovich Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Paul W.S. Anderson

On Sunday, Feb. 2, it was reported that Milla Jovovich has given birth to her third child with her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, per Us Weekly. Following the report, the Resident Evil actress confirmed the news herself on Instagram by posting photos of the new addition to their family, a girl named Osian.

Jovovich started off her caption by writing that her older daughter, Ever, already "spilled the beans" about Osian's birth. But, she still wanted to chronicle the happy "old news" herself.

"Osian is a welsh boy's name and it's pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn't agree on her middle name," she wrote, before detailing the origin of the little one's name. "Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered ! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few."

"She's so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she's very strong," she continued, noting that Osian looks a bit different from her two other daughters, Ever and Dashiel. "Her little hands get in the way and they're hard to control and she's already lifting her head up to see what's going on!"

"She's our miracle baby and we're all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!" Jovovich added. "I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I'm flying on!!!"

This joyous news comes months after Jovovich announced that she was pregnant with her third child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

"Knocked up again," she wrote on Instagram back in August. "After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."

"That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices," Jovovich continued. "Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl!"

Now, months after that emotional announcement, Jovovich, Anderson, and the rest of their family get to celebrate the addition of another girl into their brood, baby Osian.

