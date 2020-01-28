Blake Lively Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child together in the fall of 2019, and Lively made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth on Monday, Jan. 27 when she attended a screening of her new film The Rhythm Section at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.

(Photo: Getty / Dominik Bindl)

The mom of three chose a form-fitting off-the-shoulder black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline and a slit up her left leg, which showed off a pair of tall black Christian Louboutin leather boots. She accessorized with a pair of black leather opera gloves and a multi-strand necklace made of pearls, chains and a large green stone.

The black gown was Lively's second of three looks on Monday — she started the day with a pink trench dress with maroon leather gloves and lace up boots and left the evening's screening wearing her black boots and gloves with a floral dress. On Tuesday morning, she arrived at Good Morning America in a bright yellow Fendi outfit to continue her press tour for the film, which will be released on Jan. 31.

(Photo: Getty / Raymond Hall)

The Rhythm Section is based on the book of the same name by Mark Burnell and stars Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after she discovers that the plane crash that killed her family wasn't an accident.

Along with their new baby girl, Lively and Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3.

"It's all women," Reynolds said of his household during a December appearance on the Today show. "I'd have it no other way." The actor joked that having three girls is his way of helping "to wipe men off the face of the earth," before adding, "I love it. It’s been incredible."

He also reflected on the toughest part of parenting.

"Leaving the house is getting harder and harder," Reynolds admitted. "It gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

Lively and Reynolds shared the smallest glimpse of their youngest daughter in a Twitter post from Reynolds on Oct. 16.

The actor urged fans to vote in Canada's recent election, posting a photo of himself, Lively and their newborn daughter standing in a forest, though the infant's face was covered with a hand-drawn smiley face.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Dominik Bindl