Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate 4 Years Together With Loving Tributes

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been officially a couple for four years at this point. It seems like it was only yesterday that fans were trying to connect the dots and see if the couple was truly a thing after Carpool Karaoke in 2019.

"500 days of Zooey Deschanel...actually it's been a lot more, but who's counting anyway?" Scott wrote on his Instagram page on Friday, referencing her movie 500 Days of Summer. "4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!!"

Deschanel followed it with a post of her own, laying on the compliments for the HGTV star, too. "4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I'm forever grateful!"

Scott offered up a reply to this one, sealing the deal that this 4 year anniversary is a good thing. "You make me immensely happy. Every second of every day. I love the heck out of you." Scott closed his comment with an enamored emoji and a kissy face emoji. We live in marvelous times.

The couple would end up confirming their relationship publicly on Dancing With the Stars in September 2019. They were also spotted out to dinner, following up months of texting and canoodling behind the scenes. They seal the announcement with a kiss during a live episode of the dancing competition series.

It's a good thing they're going strong after four years. The couple purchased a home together in June 2020, finally getting more public with their romance. It's a five-bedroom property in Los Angeles that they're going to turn into their "dream home," according to The Blast.

The couple lives there with Deschanel's two children, 7-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie, both from her marriage to Jacob Pechenik. "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family," Deschanel said in a cover story interview for the Property Brother's Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine.