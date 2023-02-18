Where Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Have Been Hiding out Since ABC Exit

It doesn't look like former GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are crying over their firings from ABC. After their romance was outed in Nov. 2022 by Daily Mail, the couple were placed on leave as ABC investigated whether they broke code of ethics with their relationship. Both Holmes and Robach were still legally married, though reportedly separated, from their respective spouses at the time the romance was exposed. Holmes filed for divorce in Dec. 2022, and Robach's divorce was already nearly finalized. The two were officially given the axe earlier this month, and paid the remainder of their contracts. It's unclear where they'll land next. In the meantime, they are cozying up over margaritas and sombreos in Mexico.

TMZ reports the happy couple were spotted walking hand in hand in Puerto Vallarta. In the photos obtained by the media outlet, they appear happy as they interact with locals and other tourists on a stroll. Never to shy away from PDA, they were pictured holding on to each other's waists.

Weeks earlier, the two were spotted having drinks and kissing in Miami over the Christmas holiday. They've also already reportedly met one another's parents and close family members, while also spending the holidays together.

But while they are seemingly still very much in love, Robach's friends are said to be concerned. Page Six reports Robach's fans believe the former 20/20 contributor is "painting a picture of how happy in love they are," but they fear her career may be permanently damaged and not worth the fallout her relationship with Holmes has caused. The report notes that Robach "is still saying this is it… [they're] the real deal, but it's starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it's more like she's trying to convince herself that's the case." Another source says the opposite, stating that Robach and Holmes, "they love each other" and say they are "best friends."

The source adds: "They're two consenting adults who ended up loving each other. They were both going through their own hell [in difficult marriages]. They've been there for each other."

Her friends don't think she realizes the severity of the situation. Some "are really trying to get through to her in a way… maybe it's starting to work a little bit, but she truly feels like they're in love."