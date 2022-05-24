TV Host and Athlete Husband Are Divorcing

✖

Helen Skelton and her husband Richie Myler have called it quits after eight years of marriage. Skelton, the presenter of BBC One's Countryfile program, announced her split from the rugby player on Monday, April 25, telling fans in a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Hello Magazine, "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Skelton and Myler's split comes eight years after the former couple tied the knot in December 2013. The pair said "I do" two years after they first met. They went on to welcome three children – Ernie, 6, Louis, 5, and little Elsie, whom Skelton and Myler welcomed just four months before their separation.

Skelton and Myler last appeared on social media together back on a February 13 Instagram post. At the time, Skelton shared a photo of herself and her estranged husband side-by-side, writing, "that time I bumped Into you in the kitchen for ten minutes." Just prior to announcing their split, Skelton and her children headed off on a beach holiday along with her mother. Skelton documented the trip on social media.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Skelton is "bewildered" and "absolutely devastated" amid their split. The soruce added that the Tv presenter is now "contemplating life" without Myler, adding that Skelton is "holding it together well." At this time, neither Skelton nor Myler have offered further comment on their split. The former couple also hasn't shared what led to the split. However, the Daily Mail reported on May 14 that Myler, who has seemingly since unfollowed Skelton on Instagram, has reportedly since begun a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for. The reported relationship has not been confirmed, however.

Since announcing their split, Skelton has been spotted out alone on several occasions. On Saturday, May 21, she returned to TV for the first time, presenting on a Hull KR V Catalan Dragons game. Earlier in May, when she returned to Instagram, Skelton was spotted without her wedding ring. Skelton also recently attended the Sports Industry Awards, which marked her first public appearance since announcing her split from Myler.