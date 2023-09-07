TV Host Separates From Husband of 14 Years

British radio and television presenter Anita Rani and her husband Bhupi Rehal have reportedly called it quits after 14 years of marriage. A source recently told the Mirror that the Countryfile host and tech company owner, who tied the knot in 2009, have split after they "drifted apart," in part due to their busy work schedules.

"It's really sad but they've decided to separate," the source claimed. "Their hectic schedules over the past couple of years have sadly meant they've drifted apart over time. They remain on very good terms and wish nothing but the best for one another."

Countryfile's Anita Rani 'splits from her husband of 14 years as their busy careers cause them to drift apart' pic.twitter.com/nf7zRQIO8u — NEWS BLOG (@mrichardp411) September 6, 2023

Neither Rani nor Rehal have commented on the report at this time, though the claim comes amid a busy time for Rani. The TV presenter, 45, is currently busy with several jobs on-screen and on the airwaves. In addition to currently fronting BBC's Countryfile and presenting BBC Radio Four's Women's Hour, she is also filming a new series with Channel 4. Rani also regularly covers BBC Radio 2 shows and released memoir The Right Sort of Girl in 2021. She is also said to be in talks with production companies to adapt her fiction novel, Baby Does a Runner. Rehal, meanwhile, owns a tech company.

The couple first met at a rave in east London and tied the knot in a three-day traditional Sikh marriage in 2009, with the TV host previously sharing of her husband, per the Daily Mail, "he's great and we have a great life. It's like any marriage: you have to work at it." Rani and Rehal do not have any children, though news of their alleged split comes just after Rani opened up about her devastating miscarriage, telling The Times, "I'm much better at self-care and I ask myself more questions about how I want to live my life. I'm also more willing to be vulnerable, like talking about the miscarriage I had in 2018." She said "vulnerability used to scare the s- out of me, but it has been liberating to share my personal story and see the response."

Although the couple has remained mum on the Mirror's report of their alleged separation, Rani has remained active on social media. On Wednesday, the TV host took to Instagram to show off her new haircut, writing, "Sometimes in life all you need is a bloody good chop."