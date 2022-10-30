Tom Brady Makes First Appearance Since Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

As you've likely already heard, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen recently revealed that they were going their separate ways. They announced that they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. The football player has since made his first appearance following that divorce announcement. According to the Daily Mail, he went to the movies with his two children, Vivian and Benjamin, whom he shares with Bundchen.

On the same day that Brady and Bundchen announced their divorce, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player enjoyed some family bonding time with his children. Brady and his two kids reportedly went to CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park Florida on Friday evening. The trio kept things casual for their movie excursion, as Brady donned a gray sweatshirt and white jeans, and sported a camouflage duffle bag. This marked the first time that the athlete was seen out and about since his split news was reported.

After months of speculation, Brady and Bundchen confirmed their split on Friday. Both Brady and Bundchen acknowledged the news with statements that they posted on their respective social media pages. The supermodel's statement began, "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve." Bundchen continued to address her breakup, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." Brady also posted a statement on social media and acknowledged that he and Bundchen would be focusing on their two kids amidst the divorce (Brady also shares an older son, John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan).

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady shared. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."