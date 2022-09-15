Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Living Separately Amid Marital Issues

While the rumors surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage are swirling at an all-time high, more damning information is surfacing about their relationship. A source close to the couple told CNN that Brady and Bündchen are having "marital issues" while another source close to Bündchen said that they are "living separately."

Reports of rumored strife between the two have surfaced in recent weeks after Brady missed 11 days of training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August to "deal with personal things," according to his head coach Todd Bowles. Since then, Bündchen has publicly supported her husband's football career but also admitted to having some "concerns" about him returning to the NFL after initially retiring last winter.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the 42-year-old told Elle Magazine in an interview published this week. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too." In a follow-up to the interview, Bündchen was asked about the reports of her and Brady talking some time apart but declined to comment. However, she did tell Elle about her plans for the future.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career-it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Brady, 45, has also spoken about his family life recently. "I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January," he said on his Let's Go podcast on Tuesday. "And I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings," Brady said. "I think there comes a point in your life where you say, 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

Brady and Bündchen, who married in 2009, share two children, 9-year-old daughter Vivian and 12-year-old son Benjamin, while Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.