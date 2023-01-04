Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.

Barash shared the exciting news of his marriage on Instagram in late December, sharng a gallery of first-look images from the big day that were first shared by PEOPLE. Announcing, "we did. We do," the gallery showed Devoto stunning in her white wedding gown and long veil as she, Barash, and little Harper flashed ecstatic smiles for the camera. Another photo in the gallery captured the newlyweds sharing a kiss. Barash captioned the images, "My family grew last weekend, and the love was, is, and will continue to always be abundant."

Confirming the marriage to PEOPLE, Barash told the outlet that he and his wife have Harper to thank for their love story. According to the actor, he and his now-wife first met years ago when Devoto was working as a teacher at Harper's school. At the time, Barash was recently divorced from his ex-wife and co-star following three years of marriage. Barash revealed that "there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to," hilariously adding that "for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.'" He went on to share, ""I credit her with the whole relationship. We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker."

Just as Harper played such a significant role in their relationship, the 8-year-old alsoh eld a big role on their wedding day. Harper served as the flower girl and also a junior bridesmaid during the Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony, which was attended by Barash's Days of Our Lives co-stars Victoria Konefal, Dan Feuerriegel, Carson Boatman, Shawn Christian, Ari Zucker, and head writer Ron Carlivati, according to the Daily Mail. His former General Hospital castmates Eric Martsolf, Bradford Anderson, Shawn Christian, and Bradford Anderson also attended. After exchanging vows, Barash and Devoto celebrated with their guests during their reception, sharing their first dance was to "Born to Love You" by Ray la Montagne. Reflecting on now being married, Barash said, "I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet."

As Barash shared the wedding news on social media, fans and celebrities helped the couple celebrate their newlywed bliss. Jason Thompson commented, "Beautiful. Congratulations to you all," with Tamara Braun writing, "Congrats You beauties!!"