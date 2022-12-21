Soap Opera Star Finds New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Congratulations are in order for Brandon Barash! Six years after his divorce from Kristen Storms, the Days of Our Lives star is once again a married man after he said "I do" with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony on Dec. 17, the actor calling himself "the luckiest man on the planet."

The newlyweds exchanged vows at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California years after they first met, they confirmed to PEOPLE, adding that they have the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper to credit for their whirlwind romance. The couple first met years ago when Devoto was working as a teacher at Harper's school. At the time, Barash was recently divorced from his ex-wife and co-star, whom he shares Harper with, following three years of marriage.

"I was a single dad for a while and there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to," Barash said. "And for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.' I said to her, 'You're five. How do you know what that means? What does that even mean? Good together?' And she would say, 'Well you guys just seem like you would be really great together as boyfriend and girlfriend.'"

Given the role Harper played in their relationship – Barash told PEOPLE, "I credit her with the whole relationship. We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker and she had really never been like that with anybody" – it only made sense that she played an important role on their wedding day. The 8-year-old not only served as the flower girl, but also a junior bridesmaid. Reflecting on now being married, Barash said, "I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet."

After exchanging vows, the couple celebrated with their guests during their reception. Their first dance was to "Born to Love You" by Ray la Montagne. The couple also cut into a four-layer cake. Now married and looking ahead to a life full of memories together, Barash said he and his bride are "excited to start a new adventure together." First up on the list of adventures is a honeymoon in Spain sometime in the future.