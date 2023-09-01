Rockstar Couple Quietly Ends Marriage of 13 Years

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Cameron McGlinchey have reportedly called it quits. The two Rogue Traders bandmates are said to have "quietly ended their marriage" of 13 years late last year, friends close to the former couple told The Sun Herald. The rockstars, who have not addressed the reports, are now "working amicably to co-parent their two children," daughter, Harper, 13, and son Hendrix, 10.

News of the reported break up comes three years after Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey relocated from Melbourne to Byron Bay in 2020. At the time, Bassingthwaighte said saying she needed to embrace a more laid-back lifestyle. The Daily Telegraph reported, per the Daily Mail, that the singer hose to rent in the coastal town with the hopes of eventually purchasing a permanent home. The former couple's current living situations are unclear.

(Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Bassingthwaighte has not posted her husband to social media since Dec. 14, when she shared a photo of herself and McGlinchey with their daughter for her birthday, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle, writing, "Harper Rain You did it! Year 6 done. We are so very proud of you and all you are becoming. You have overcome so much and done so with grace. You are wise beyond your years. You really are one of a kind!" Prior to that, she shared a photo of McGlinchey with their two children. The caption read, "The most extraordinary father. How did we get so lucky. Thank you for guiding our kids and showing them that anything is possible."

Bassingthwaighte first broke into the world of entertainment via the small screen, starring as Izzy Hoylan on Neighbours from 2003 until 2007. She also hosted So You Can Think You Can Dance and most recently worked on Foxtel's new travel series Luxury Escapes. She and McGlinchey sparked romance after joining the Australian electronic rock band Rogue Traders in 2004. Bassingthwaighte served as the group's lead singer, with McGlinchey on the drums. The band's hits include "Voodoo Child" and "One of My Kind." Both Bassingthwaighte and McClinchey left the group in 2008 when Bassingthwaighte left the band to pursue a solo career.

Years after joining the group, Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Melbourne in 2011. For the big day, the singer wore a white gown with a lace headpiece designed by J'Aton. She arrived to St Kilda's Stokehouse restaurant in a white vintage Rolls Royce with their daughter, whom they welcomed just a month after becoming engaged in 2010, in her arms.