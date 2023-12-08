Remy Ma's Marriage to Husband Papoose — What to Know

It's hard to keep a marriage thriving in hip-hop, but Remy Ma and Papoose have been the longstanding king and queen of the genre, representing Black love and solidarity. Until recent speculation about the status of their marriage began, many viewed them as couple's goals. They first crossed paths in 2004 at an industry event and were introduced by a mutual friend. They became close friends, spending time together at the studio and hanging out around New York. At the time, fans believed the two were linked because Remy had Papoose listed as her top friend on MySpace. They continued dating, but a nightclub altercation would threaten everything. Remy was accused of shooting a friend for stealing from her. She faced trial for assault, and despite pleading her innocence, she was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2008. Determined to prove his dedication, and while they were engaged, they exchanged vows over a jailhouse call. Remy credits Papoose for keeping her hope alive while incarcerated.

Upon her release, the couple signed on to do Love & Hip Hop: New York. Remy's journey to assimilate back into society and the music industry while under strict parole conditions was a central storyline. Papoose kept her focus, and away from trouble on a show that thrives off drama.

They had their fairytale dream wedding on the show in a winter wonderland-themed ceremony. During their 10-year anniversary, they renewed their vows. At the ceremony, they announced their pregnancy. Both had children from previous relationships and had suffered a miscarriage. It was Papoose's dream to start a family together. Their daughter, named after Remy, was born in 2018. She's nicknamed "The Golden Child."

Since leaving the show, their love has continued to play out on social media. But recent events have many wondering if they're still together. Neither have posted one another on their respective pages in months. And Remy is rumored to be dating a rapper from her rap battle organization. She's been seen out with the man in question, seemingly on dates. The new relationship was the subject of one battle, which went viral online. Papoose hasn't commented on the rumors.