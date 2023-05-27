Queen Latifah Holds Hands With Longtime Partner Eboni Nichols on Red Carpet

Queen Latifah stepped out with her longtime beau, Eboni Nichols, at the amfAR Gala Carpet. The event is held annually during the Cannes Film Festival. The Equalizer star served as host for the annual gala fundraiser, which benefits the American Foundation for AIDS Research. She donned a chic all-white tuxedo with a flowing white tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, white tie, and white slacks. Latifah held hands with Nichols, who wore a crimson ensemble with a flowing, scarlet satin dress complete with a flurry of red and black feathers, and black heels.

Nichols and Latifah reportedly met on the set of Dancing with the Stars in 2009. Like Latifah, Nicols is also in entertainment. She has performed alongside the likes of big names in music like Beyoncé, Aaliyah, Will Smith, Mary J. Blige, and Jennifer Lopez as a background dancer. The two began dating around 2013, but have largely kept their relationship under wraps. Nichols has however proudly walked with Latifah side-by-side at major events, attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Love B. Scott reported in January 2020 that Nichols gave birth to their son, Rebel. Radar Online, posted photos of the baby boy, with a source noting, "Latifah has never been so full of life," they gushed. "Eboni and the baby have given Latifah something very special to live for." Latifah confirmed their son's birth during her acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards, noting, "Eboni, my love – Rebel my love…Happy Pride."

Private about her personal life, alleged close friend Jason Lee gushed about Latifah proclaiming her love for Nichols and their son on a public platform. During an episode of his show Hollywood Unlocked, Lee spoke on the importance of the moment. "Declaring her love for her longtime partner Eboni Nichols – I thought it was powerful, I was moved, I saw the emotion," Lee says. He added: "I was surprised she talked about this because the last time I saw her was at the All-Star game – I was there walking by and she was showing a picture of Rebel to Kim Kardashian," Lee explained. "I tapped her and said, 'B–ch, I know you're going to let me see' and she kind of looked at me like 'I don't know' – and I was like 'Girl, I've known you way longer than this girl' and Kim's looking at me because Kim didn't know my relationship with Latifah…I'm going to tell y'all right now [Rebel is] the cutest kid ever. Period."