Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's $20 Million Home Plagued With 'Dangerous' Mold Infestation, Lawsuit Claims

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly moved out of their California home after discovering that it is plagued with a "dangerous" mold infestation. According to Page Six, the couple took their 2-year-old daughter, Malti, and left their lavish home — which has features such as a temperature-controlled wine room and an indoor basketball court — sparking a lawsuit.

The couple bought the home in September 2019 for $20 million. Then, in May 2023, a lawsuit was filed due to a pool and spa causing issues such as "porous waterproofing" that "fostered mold contamination and related issues." The lawsuit goes on to state, "At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck... This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck."

Per the details of the lawsuit, the problems caused the home to be "virtually unlivable" and "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy." The lawsuit also adds, "This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded," going on to note that Jonas and Chopra are seeking "consequential damages," via a trustee.

"In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants' conduct," the couple's lawyer argues. At this time, it appears that the exact costs haven't been determined but, per the lawsuit, the waterproofing issues "will exceed" $1.5 million and "general damages" are estimated at roughly $2.5 million.