New Kids on the Block Member Secretly Marries Longtime Partner

New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight and his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez have secretly married. After referring to Harley as his "husband," the 53-year-old singer confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "That's a big question. We may have, we may not have."

The reporter then pointed out the ring on his finger, causing him to confess."Yes, we're married," he admitted. "But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes, or no 'cause I don't wanna lie," he continued, noting Covid prevented them from having a formal celebration.

The couple began dating in 2008 and competed in The Amazing Race's 26th season in 2015. In 2016, Knight proposed to Rodriguez, a trainer at Barry's Bootcamp, during an African safari.

They planned to marry in 2021 at their Massachusetts home, but the pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremony."We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn," Knight told PEOPLE last year. "We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

The HGTV star told the outlet then that they had considered canceling and getting married alone."We're on the fence if we just go elope," Knight said. "Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families."

He first announced his and Rodriguez's engagement in 2016 on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM series, The Jenny McCarthy Show. Donnie Wahlberg, Knight's bandmate from NKOTB, has been married to McCarthy since 2014.

"We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official," PEOPLE said Knight revealed on the show, claiming that he and Rodriguez had always thought of themselves as married."

Before the engagement, the couple even shared each other's last names on Instagram. As Knight had been planning before the safari began, Rodriguez wasn't aware of his big surprise.

"We were on the Zambezi river — it's right above Victoria Falls [between Zambia and Zimbabwe] — we took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background," he recalled. "It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic."