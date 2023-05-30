Meghan Markle's Embarrassment Around Pippa Middleton's Wedding Resurfaces

With the coronation over royal admirers are tallying up the latest drama and filing it away with older incidents – including some that were nearly forgotten. While Meghan Markle did not travel to England for the event she made plenty of headlines, and fans are now looking back on her history with the royal family. One incident from Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017 has just resurfaced, sparking fresh discussion.

Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and she had a hard time breaking into the royal lifestyle. She had been dating the prince for a year or less when Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa got married in May of 2017. It was a big day for the whole royal family and it spawned plenty of new rumors and alleged sleights, but newcomer Markle could not avoid her first controversy. According to the book Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Pippa and her mother Carole resisted inviting Markle at first.

The bride and her mother reportedly feared that if Markle attended the wedding, she and Prince Harry might "overshadow" the ceremony itself. Pippa is an ancillary royal at best, though she is Prince Harry's sister-in-law. When Markle finally secured an invitation, insiders said she put "careful thought into her outfit," but that didn't stop the British press from generating controversy. They soon ran headlines implying that Markle had dressed to overshadow the bride.

The viral headline at the time reportedly read: "It's Megan v Pippa in the... Wedding of the Rears," implying that Markle's figure would distract from the bride on her big day. It was printed alongside paparazzi photos of Markle wearing yoga pants in London that week as well as an infamous photo of Pippa at her older sister's royal wedding. With just hours to go before the wedding, Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly reconsidering their debut as a couple.

"Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn't possibly turn up at the church, only 50 meters away from a specially arranged media pen, after such a crass cover story," reads the book. Instead, Markle left to spend the day at a secluded rental property while Prince Harry attended the wedding ceremony alone. Finally, she met back up with the prince after lunch to attend the wedding reception together. Even then, they had an awkward night seated apart from each other, as Pippa had reportedly wanted her guests to commingle as much as possible.

Scobie and Durand's book has all kinds of anecdotes about Markle and Prince Harry's early days and all the minutia of their foray into royal life. It is available now in print and digital formats wherever books are sold.