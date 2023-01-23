Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Kissing Liam Hemsworth in Resurfaced Interview Amid Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Theories

Are some fans suggesting Jennifer Lawrence is a homewrecker? Some believe Miley Cyrus' new music video points to an interview with the actress that holds the answers to her breakup. Cyrus' new single, "Flowers," has been getting a great deal of attention this week. After she dropped her new song last Friday, fans started speculating that it had something to do with her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. After meeting on the set of their 2009 movie, The Last Song, the two would date on and off for a decade. Cyrus and Hemsworth were engaged twice before tying the knot in December 2018. In the end, their marriage did not last, and less than a year later, in August 2019, the couple announced their separation. Many fans have detected clues that "Flowers" might have been inspired by Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup, including the song's release on Hemsworth's birthday.

It seems like Cyrus was the one who was reluctant to end things, singing the lyrics, "I didn't wanna leave you, I didn't wanna lie," which supports reports that Hemsworth abruptly filed for divorce. At the same time, Cyrus was eager to keep the relationship going. With the single, Cyrus also released a music video, which led fans to create some interesting theories, such as the belief that Cyrus's golden dress is a reference to Hemsworth's former Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence. In the video, Cyrus walks around LA wearing a golden hooded dress from YSL's fall 1991 collection. Many fans noted online that Lawrence wore a Prabal Gurung dress alongside Hemsworth at the LA premiere of the first Hunger Games movie in 2012 that resembled the vintage number. Theorists speculated that Cyrus might be trying to shade Lawrence because she and Hemsworth reportedly had a fling during the filming of the four-part movie series between 2012 and 2015.

Fans subsequently discovered an old interview clip where Lawrence confirms that she and Hemsworth once kissed off-camera. Andy Cohen quizzed Lawrence on the rumors about her and Hemsworth sharing "PDA" during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Have you two ever kissed when the cameras weren't rolling?" he asked, indicating that they kissed in character as Katniss and Gale when shooting The Hunger Games. Lawrence briefly paused before she responded, "Liam and I grew up together...Liam's real hot. What would you have done?" Cohen replied, "yes," prompting the actor to laugh and admit that she once picked Gale over Peeta as the WWHL host did. While some are using this as ammunition, Buzzfeed noted that Hemsworth and Cyrus put their relationship on pause several times throughout the years, so it's likely that Hemsworth and Lawrence kissed when Cyrus and he weren't together. The theory is also flawed because Cyrus has previously declared that infidelity was not a factor in her and Hemsworth's split, tweeting in 2019, "I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating." Therefore, it seems unlikely that Cyrus is trying to shade Lawrence this late in the game, given that the lyrics also don't reference cheating.