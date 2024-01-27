Jay Leno Reveals Heartbreaking Heath Update on His Wife Mavis

The former late night staple is taking steps to care for his wife amid the harrowing diagnosis.

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno has filed for conservatorship over his wife Mavis and her estate after reports indicated she's battling Alzheimer's disease. According to the New York Daily News, the 73-year-old moved forward with the request on Friday to manage his wife of 44 years' affairs, citing her declining health as his motivation.

"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the petition reads. Leno's filing says he believes his wife consents to the conservatorship, though there was no revelation on when Mavis Leno was diagnosed with the disease.

The couple have spent 44 years together and met during their respective time at The Comedy Store in the 1970s. They would get married in 1980, sharing no children. Leno recently talked about his marriage during an appearance in 2023, labeling his wife his "conscience" and crediting that with staying together for decades.

"Marry the person you wish you could be, who is kind and maybe whatever fault you have, doesn't have those faults," he told Kelly Clarkson at the time. "That's worked out for me, so to me, I married the perfect person. It worked out good."

The legal decision is the latest major hurdle Leno has had to navigate in recent years. In 2022, Leno was badly burned in a car fire at his garage. He followed this with a motorcycle accident only a few months after the fire incident. This left him with several broken bones, though the comedian has avoided major disaster to this point.

"Boom, I got a face full of gas," Leno told Today host Hoda Kotb in the aftermath. "And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire." Leno's wife actually played a part in his thinking after the accident, with him showing more concern for her reaction than his own injuries.

"My wife doesn't drive anymore and I didn't want her stuck and not knowing what was going on," Leno detailed, noting he went home before going to the burn unit. "So you loved your wife more than you were worried about yourself?," Kotb added, with Leno agreed with jokingly.