Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' Relationship Timeline

It's been some time since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' split. After a six-year romance, the pair went their separate ways. But amid reports of Foxx's unknown medical emergency, reports about Holmes' concern for the Oscar winner have run rampant. A source told Radar Online that Holmes became "deeply concerned" about the actor while he was hospitalized. "They spent a lot of time together, and she'll always care about him," an insider added. Foxx was the co-star of Holmes' ex-husband, Tom Cruise, in the 2004 film Collateral. Dubbed "TomKat," Cruise was head over heels in love and not afraid to show it publicly, which included his infamous appearance on Oprah and his jumping for joy on her famed couch over the starlet. Holmes and Cruise started dating in 2005, they wed in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri. As it turns out, Holmes and Cruise spent time with Foxx as a friend. And when she filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012, she began dating Foxx in 2013. Some said the rebound was messy, but the pair lasted quite a while. They split in 2019, and public outings for the two were rare as the kept the details of their romance on the hush. But there were enough insiders leaking information about the former love birds to keep the media interested.

A new love begins Holmes and Foxx first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in the Hamptons in 2013. It was a year after her divorce from Cruise. Multiple reports stated that Holmes agreed not to date publicaly for five years in their agreement, which may be the reason she and Foxx kept things under the radar for so long.

That's my boo Two years into their courtship, a source confirmed Holmes and Foxx were dating. An insider told PEOPLE Magazine: "This is not some intense romance. Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn. But contrary to those conclusions, they're not about to run off and make some serious commitment."

The city of love In 2017, the couple took their love to Paris, France, a destination for lovers. At the time, Holmes visited her beau as he filmed a project with Leonardo DiCaprio. Paparazzi captured them boarding a flight out of Paris together.

A year of public outings 2017 marked the first year the pair had been seen together out and about on numerous occasions. She was by his side for his 50th birthday, supported him at events, and they were even spotted taking a stroll in Malibu.

More spottings In 2018, they reportedly tried to balance their private and public lives and opted for more privacy, which was hard to achieve with their level of fame. Still, they were seen together often, including a trip to New Orleans. Foxx also celebrated Holmes' 40th birthday that year.