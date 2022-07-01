'Halloweentown' Stars Get Engaged

Halloweentown stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are getting hitched. The Disney Channel alums revealed they are engaged with a post on Thursday, flashing her ring and smiling face alongside her former co-star and future husband.

"Have I introduced you guys to my fiancee?" The Disney Channel alum wrote in the caption. She also added that she said yes in a hashtag, putting any lingering fans at ease about her answer. Kountz also shared the good news on his account. "She said yes!," he wrote. "Gunna love you forever [Kimberly J. Brown]."

The pair were co-stars in 2001's sequel film Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, where Kountz plays the evil son of the first film's villain and Brown plays Marnie Piper, the teen witch lead of the film series. The couple has been dating since going public in 2018 and talked with E! News a bit about getting married during a 2021 interview.

"No pressure at all. We're gonna fly in on brooms, we're gonna do the whole shebang," Kountz told the outlet, with Brown following up. "I'm sure the fans would love that. I mean, I don't know, that idea has never come up in our discussions about life. But I'm sure that would be art imitating life or life imitating art? One of the two."

The pair didn't stay in touch too much after they finished filming, going their separate ways for 10 years or so before opportunity presented itself. "I know it took me by surprise. I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well, hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away, I was like, 'Damn, girl,'" Kountz told E! News. "If it wasn't for the movie, we never would have met each other and reconnected later, and we wouldn't be sitting here now, and she's a pretty awesome lady. It just ended up working out really well, but it is funny to think, wow, that was 20 years ago and so much life happened in between us reconnecting and everything."

Brown also added her feelings on the reunion and her gratitude to the movies for clearing this path. "The movies have definitely meant a lot to me just growing up, and now that they mean a lot to other people it makes it so much more significant. But now there's this aspect of our personal lives, too, that has bonded us in a different way. It definitely has just made it that much more special and just the irony, too, of us playing hardcore enemies and then being quite the opposite of that in real life," She said.