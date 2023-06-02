'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Spotted Kissing 'Station 19' Star

Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd and Station 19's Danielle Savre were seen kissing at the beach while on vacation in Italy on Wednesday. As they swam in Lake Como and enjoyed each other's company, they shared an intimate moment on the dock after they took a dip in the Italian sea, according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Savre, 34, wore an orange bikini, and McKidd, 49, donned a pair of dark swim trunks as they engaged in some affectionate interactions. During their stay in Bellagio, Italy, they were also spotted taking a stroll around the historic seaside enclave of the town and keeping close by with hugs and kisses throughout their walk. In Station 19, Savre portrays firefighter Maya Bishop, while McKidd has played Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008. Both actors have made appearances in crossover episodes between the two shows. McKidd filed for divorce from his wife, Arielle Goldrath, in December 2022 after five years of marriage. The Scottish actor had already announced five months prior that they had separated.

In court documents obtained by ET at the time, Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She requested joint physical and legal custody of the two children she shares with McKidd, Nava, 3, and Aiden, 4, according to the documents. In an Instagram post shared in July, McKidd first announced his separation from Goldrath. "A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship," wrote McKidd alongside photos of his family. "We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it's what is right for both of us." McKidd described Goldrath as "an incredible mother" and "one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people" he's ever known.

"We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way," he wrote. "It's not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family." He concluded, "Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends." Prior to McKidd and Goldrath's marriage, Jane Parker was the actor's wife for 17 years. Parker and McKidd have two children, Joseph, 22, and Iona, 20. The former couple initially separated in 2015, declared their separation jointly in 2016, and finalized their divorce in 2017