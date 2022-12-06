'Good Morning America' Star's Divorce Drama Is Heating Up

Good Morning America has plenty of personal drama to go around, even outside of the cheating scandal that has recently rocked the show. Good Morning America's meteorologist Rob Marciano is almost a year and a half into a prolonged divorce from his wife, Eryn Marciano. According to a report by The Sun, the two are finally preparing to take the next step in separating.

Eryn filed divorce papers on June 18, 2021 after 11 years of marriage. Since then, the proceedings have dragged by but new documents were reportedly filed in November. They were pieces of evidence to be used in the court proceedings, indicating that Rob and Eryn will move to finalize their divorce soon. In the meantime, the former couple seem to be living amicably, even co-parenting their children and spending time together as one big family. In some ways, this story is a breath of fresh air as the relationship between anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach continues to rock the Good Morning America set.

Rob and Eryn married in November 2010. They have two children – 11-year-old Madelynn and 4-year-old Mason. All four of them took a trip to Walt Disney World together back in April according to Rob's Instagram feed. While the kids were on spring break from school, the two parents apparently coordinated and spent the whole trip together for their sake.

Instagram also indicates that Rob and Eryn spent Halloween together as well. Both posted photos of their kids in the same costumes, and they seemed to be taken at the same home. This means that the duo was spending family time together less than a month before filing new documents in their divorce, so the process is most likely going smoothly.

As sad as divorce is, a story like this with a communicative couple mutually deciding to part ways is a step up from some of the other celebrity news out there these days. The story of Holmes and Robach's affair has become the unlikely hit of social media in the last week or so. The two co-anchors were both married outside of work, but once news of their tryst went public, fans obsessed over their "on-screen chemistry" and the boldness of their arrangement.

ABC News has taken Holmes and Robach off the air for now, deeming their story to be a "distraction" both for viewers and for colleagues. Marciano, meanwhile, remains the weekend meteorologist for Good Morning America, with no signs of leaving.