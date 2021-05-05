Food Network Chef's Wife Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

✖

Celebrity chef Cat Cora and her wife Nicole Ehrlich are calling it quits. Just days after the couple marked their 3-year wedding anniversary, Ehrlich, a record executive, filed divorce documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, April 26. TMZ obtained the online records, though further details, such as a reason for the divorce petition and a date of separation, were not provided, and neither Cora nor Ehrlich have publicly addressed their split, though the Iron Chef star did share a cryptic Instagram post at the state of May.

The post, which included an image of Cora meditating, was captioned with a quote from Pema Chödrön reading, "When we resist change, it's called suffering. But when we can completely let go and not struggle against it, when we can embrace the groundlessness of our situation and settle into its dynamic quality, that’s called enlightenment." Cora did not mention Ehrlich in the post, and it is unclear if the feelings of change were related to the split. Ehrlich, meanwhile, shared a birthday message to Cora back on April 4 reading, "Happy Birthday to my Queen - you are so loved."

Cora and Ehrlich began dating in 2017 and tied the knot just a year later in April 2018 at Villa Verano Estate in Santa Barbara, California. Us Weekly reported at the time that for the romantic ceremony, both brides stunned in dresses from Kleinfeld Bridal, the boutique featured in TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, with Cora having donned a Pnina Tornai, while Ehrlich wore a Signore. In a statement to the outlet, the Food Network star said of their wedding, "Today was such a magical day. I married the love of my life, Nicole Ehrlich, in front of all of our family and closest friends. To share our love and commitment to one another, alongside our six sons, was a dream come true. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day!"

In the years that followed, the couple didn't shy away from sharing their love for one another on social media. In late March of this year, Cora shared a photo of herself and Ehrlich walking side-by-side. She captioned the post, "I may not have won the battle, but everyday I’m winning with you and our family by my side." She went on to call Ehrlich, "my rock, my dream, my love."

Cora was previously married to her longtime partner Jennifer, whom she shares four children with – sons Zoran, Caje, Nash, and Thatcher. The couple were together for 17 years before announcing their split in 2015. Ehrlich, meanwhile, has two sons from a previous relationship with her ex-partner, Rosa Ehrlich.