Drake Bell Reportedly Spits From Wife, Enters Treatment Program

Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have reportedly split. Bell, 26, has also entered a treatment program. The Drake & Josh star was sentenced to two years of probation in July 2021 after he was charged with inappropriately communicating with a teenager.

Sources told Page Six that Bell and Von Schmeling, 28, are heading toward divorce. An insider said the actress has "had enough" with Bell. Von Schmeling has moved back to Florida with their son, closing on a new home with the help of her family.

"They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they'll be great co-parents in the future," a source told Page Six. "It's a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."

Another source told PEOPLE the former couple split "a few months ago" and Von Schmeling is "devoted" to raising their son. "Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source said.

Bell and Von Schmeling have not commented on the situation. Bell is now seeking outpatient treatment for substance abuse. "Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health," a source told PEOPLE. The reports come weeks after The Daily Mail published photos of Bell appearing to be inhaling balloons while his son was in the car with him.

Bell is still serving a two-year probation sentence after he pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges in 2021. Bell first pleaded not guilty, but he later switched to guilty after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. The actor was arrested in Cleveland in June 2021 for communicating with an underage girl he met several years prior. The victim accused Bell of sexually abusing her and sending explicit photos of himself. In 2020, an ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, accused him of abuse, allegations he denied.

Bell and Von Schmeling have kept their relationship under wraps. It was not until July 2021 that Bell revealed he has been married since 2018 and had an infant son. Bell has not worked on a major Hollywood production since he was arrested, but he continues to release new music in Spanish, under the name Drake Campana.

Bell shot to fame on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show before he and Josh Peck got their own show, Drake & Josh. The show aired between 2004 and 2007. In March 2022, Peck confirmed the two never really stayed in touch after the show ended and are "not really" friends.