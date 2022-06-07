'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Marries Longtime Partner

✖

Lyssa Chapman, known as "Baby Lyssa" on Dog the Bounty Hunter, married her longtime partner, Leiana Evensen, last week. Chapman, 34, shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, alongside photos of the Hawaii beach nuptials. The former reality star is the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his third ex-wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain.

Chapman and Evensen married on June 3 at 7:00 in the morning with seven of their closest family members in attendance. "It was the most epic conditions on the bay, the water was a glassy mirror," Chapman wrote. "We had a sprinkle of rain, (blessing) and as we came upon our spot, we were blessed again by a school of baby sharks (do do do do do do)."

"With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean," Chapman continued. "We were hugged by the majestic Ko'olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi. There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife."

Chapman thanked Evensen and her family for welcoming her and her daughters into their fold. She went on to call June 3 a "dream day" for the couple. The "best part" is that Evensen is now her wife. She also told fans she plans on continuing to share details from the wedding.

"I'm so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude," Chapman wrote. "I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn't stopped since I met her and if you're reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too."

A few hours later, Hawaii Elopements, which helps couples plan weddings in the Aloha State, shared footage from Chapman and Evensen's wedding. Chapman went on to thank the videographer for his work. "We all felt like you were one of the family," she wrote. "Thank you for helping us realize our dream day. My only wish is that we could do it all again."

Chapman and Evensen began dating in 2017. This is Chapman's second marriage, as she was previously married to Brahman "Bo" Galanti from 2009 to 2011. Chapman and Galanti are parents to daughter Madalynn, 12. Chapman is also mother to Abbie Mae Chapman, 19.

Duane, who married his sixth wife Francie Frane in September 2021, has not commented on his daughter's marriage yet. The former Dog's Most Wanted star made headlines in April when he appeared on The Masked Singer in the armadillo costume. He told Fox his late wife Beth "would have loved" his wardrobe malfunction-filled appearance on the show.