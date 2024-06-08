'Divorce Imminent': New Report Says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Major Step Towards Splitting

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tossed plenty of fuel on the rumor mill about their divorce with their latest decision. According to TMZ, multiple sources indicate Affleck and Lopez are working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the marital home they purchased last year. As the outlet notes, the couple bought the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, searching for 2 years before deciding on the property.

This latest report supports recent headlines that indicated Affleck had already moved out of the house into a rental in Brentwood, while Lopez is already searching for another home. TMZ notes that the mansion has been open for showings for around two weeks at this point.

The couple is reportedly seeking "around $65 million," which TMZ notes would be at a loss, adding even more fuel to the rumors. If it is the end of the romance, it was a fun short sequel that even had a surprise Vegas wedding at the top. As much as people seemed happy at that point, it would seem that love is once again dead.