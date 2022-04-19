Cody Simpson Reveals Why He and Miley Cyrus Broke Up

✖

It's been nearly two years since Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus broke up, and now Simpson has opened up and revealed some of the details about why the former couple called it quits. The pair dated for about a year and a half — following Cyrus' divorce from Liam Hemsworth — splitting up in August 2020. During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson shared what led to the split, revealing that there was no bad blood.

"It was kind of a mutual decision between us knowing that we were going in different directions in our life," he said. "I had just started training at that point. So, my life was changing and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally and she was just going into her whole new album was gonna be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really." He added, "We were in different places. We had a great amazing year together and everything, we lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff."

Prior to dating Simpson, Cyrus had an on-again-off-again relationship with Hemsworth starting in 2009. They married in 2018, but split months later. In August, Hemsworth took to Instagram to share the news. "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he added in the Instagram post. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love." Cyrus went on to briefly date Kaitlynn Carter before dating Simpson. She is currently dating drummer Maxx Morando from the band Liily.

In early 2022, a source close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that Cyrus "already calls [Morando] her soulmate." The source added that 29-year-old Cyrus has "finally found love again" with the 23-year-old musician. The source continued, "After taking some time out to focus on her music and find inner peace, she feels [she's] in a good place to be in a relationship and is really into him." As for Hemsworth, he began dating fellow Australian Gabriella Brooks sometime in 2019, following his split from Cyrus. The two appear to still be together.