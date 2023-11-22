Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran's Relationship, Breakup and Abuse Allegations, Explained

Before becoming an Emmy-award-winning actress, fashion designer, and influencer, Karrueche Tran was simply known as Chris Brown's girlfriend. The relationship between the two was said to have been volatile, lasting four years with several breakups in between. Tran has since blossomed, while Brown struggled for years after the split before seemingly preferring a more chill life outside of tabloid mania. Their relationship seems worlds away from where they both are now and they're rarely mentioned in the same sentence. But for those who were around at the height of their up-and-down romance, it was quite a bumpy ride.

Tran becomes a breakout star Since the split, Tran has gone on to become a successful actress, with roles in shows such as Claws, and Games People Play. She's also had several fashion, jewelry, and makeup collaborations. In a 2021 interview, she reflected on the rollercoaster relationship with Brown and told Angie Martinez: "I think what it was is that I wasn't putting myself first," she said. "Now I know how to love myself and do for me…I wasn't working out, not eating good, not drinking water, smoking too much weed." She added: "That's a part of growth and your journey and your story. You hit those rock bottom moments to bring you up. So now I look back and go, 'I'm never going to be that girl again.'"

A restraining order Brown had a hard time letting Tran go. Paparazzi caught him popping up at events she'd attend with her friends. Eventually, she took the matter to court and accused him of stalking her. Additionally, she claimed he was physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage, throwing her down a flight of stairs and threatening her life. A judge granted her a 5-year restraining order, which also protects her mother and brother.

The final straw To anyone who thought Tran would never get enough of Brown's philandering and disrespect, she said goodbye for a final time when the world learned Brown fathered a child outside of their relationship. She announced their split on Twitter, now known as X, and later revealed she learned of the baby at the same time as the rest of the world.

Reconciliation happens again Brown's clear love for Rihanna wasn't enough to keep her away. They got back together and she even supported him through a jail stint. But his antics continued. Tran expressed her heartbreak on social media whenever they broke up, only to reconcile a brief time later.

The Rihanna love triangle Tran and Brown began dating shortly after meeting. And while things were a whirlwind for her, he wasn't over his ex. In fact, one Christmas while staying at Brown's house, he told her he was going on a store run. When she turned on the television, she saw him courtside with Rihanna at a local basketball game. He and Rihanna reconciled briefly, and when they split, they tried to be friends and continued hanging out despite his on-again-off-again relationship with Tran. Rihanna's fans bullied Tran on social media. In a 2014 interview with Keke Palmer, Tran told the Akeelah and the Bee star: "I've never dated a celebrity before so it was very new to me -- paparazzi and all that," Tran said. "And then, even the situation with Rihanna, you know the reason why people tuned into this so much was because it's relatable: I have girlfriends, I have family who's gone through the same situation. It's the case of the ex. We all go through it, do you know what I'm saying? In this case, my boyfriend is a celebrity whose ex-girlfriend is an even bigger [celebrity] ... so, not only am I fighting a battle with her, I'm fighting a battle with her 14 million fans or whoever else."