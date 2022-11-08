Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.

On Monday, Shayk and Cooper were seen walking arm-in-arm around the Big Apple on Monday. They dressed casually for the outing, which also featured the actor walking his dog. The Daily Mail pointed out that Cooper and Shayk were close during their walk and that the model even gave her man a pat on the butt at one point. Their latest outing comes after the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in the summer.

Shayk and Cooper traveled to the Bahamas this summer along with their daughter. They even posted photos from their excursion on Instagram, with the supermodel posing amongst the iconic pigs at the beach. Around that same time, Page Six reported that the pair were considering expanding their family. A source told the publication, "It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. She would like her daughter to have a sibling." In regards to this possibility, they added, "It's not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it's more like, 'why not?' They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it's time to finally really settle in." Following their tropical vacation, Cooper and Shayk joined forces for Halloween. While Shayk dressed up in a sultry outfit, she sat on Cooper's lap, with the actor presumably being the one to wear the giant bear costume.

Considering that there are rumors of Cooper and Shayk's reconciliation, it seems as though the actor's relationship with Huma Abedin has ended. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Silver Linings Playbook star was dating Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton and the former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. They were reportedly set up by their mutual friend, Anna Wintour. Cooper and Abedin even attended the Met Gala together earlier this year. Although, they did not walk the red carpet together.