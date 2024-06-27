Ben Affleck's Reported Breaking Point With Jennifer Lopez Revealed

A source alleges the moment both J-Lo and Affleck realized the marriage was in trouble can be seen on camera.

According to InTouch Weekly, the moment Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly happened on screen for all to see. A source claims the moment the couple knew their marriage was barely holding together was during the making of J-Lo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"The making of her documentary [The Greatest Love Story Never Told] was a real eye-opener for them," the source alleges. InTouch Weekly points out the scene from the documentary where Lopez shares love letters he wrote to her with her songwriters.

"Things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they're private," Affleck says in the documentary. "So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

"I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this," Lopez admits in the documentary. "But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me."

That is the moment that reportedly set the whole marriage into its current limbo. And judging from Affleck's recent outburst at the paparazzi, the attention seems to be a big sticking point for him.

(Photo: NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) - MEGA)

"They both sat back and looked at how different they really are," the source adds. "While Jennifer loves being the center of attention, Ben would rather live his life away from the spotlight. At the end of the day, they both just want different things out of life."

With the couple attempting to sell their marital home, is the writing on the wall for the coupling? It doesn't seem promising.