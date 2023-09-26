Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Spotted Together at Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have finally been spotted together in public. As the couple visited Disneyland on Friday night, they were seen walking arm in arm and getting a tour from a guide. Even though they appeared to be laying low since their purported relationship was revealed, their theme-park visit marks their first known outing together. In videos and photos shared by DeuxMoi on September 25, the two wore all-black outfits complete with hoodies and baseball caps, though fans weren't fooled.

"Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater spotted for the first time as a couple this weekend at Disney," DeuxMoi captioned the post on Monday. In a report by TMZ, an insider close to Grande reportedly informed them that she and Slater hit the park together with a group of friends, including her mother and brother.

TMZ reported that their source confirmed that they think the couple are very happy together and that all of Grande's friends love Slater as well. The outlet also mentioned that the group had a VIP experience at Disney on the day in question, where they were taken from ride to ride by a private tour guide who could avoid some of the inconvenient lines.

A few days earlier, the pop star and her soon-to-be ex-husband, real-estate broker Dalton Gomez, filed for divorce simultaneously after two years of marriage. As soon as Grande appeared at Wimbledon without a wedding ring in July, rumors of a split gained traction, leading gossip magazines to speculate about Grande having an affair with Slater, one of her Wicked co-stars and an actor best known for his Tony-nominated appearance in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Until then, many believed that Slater had been married to his high school sweetheart and wife of 5 years, Lilly Jay, with whom he had a baby last year. There were reports in July that Slater had filed for divorce, and a source told PEOPLE magazine that Grande and the actor had just "recently" begun dating after both were separated. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January," according to the outlet's source. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife." The castmates allegedly bonded over their respective breakups with their partners.

Even so, Jay publicly criticized the "God is a Woman" singer in July in a scathing statement. "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," she told Page Six. "My family is just collateral damage." The mom of one added, "The story is her and Dalton." On September 18, Grande filed for divorce from Gomez. On July 26, Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay.