Adele Fans Believe She Secretly Tied the Knot With Rich Paul

Did Adele secretly tie the knot with her partner Rich Paul? According to Page Six, some fans believe that Adele is a married woman thanks to her recent Instagram post. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was a customized game of Rummikub in the photo with the label "The Paul's" on it, leading them to believe that the singer wed her boyfriend.

This rumor was sparked shortly after Adele won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Adele: One Night Only. Following the win, she showed off her new trophy, which can be seen on her coffee table in the third photo in the slideshow below. While the golden statuette was the focal point of the post, fans took notice of a personalized game in the background. The Rummikub game that also sat on the coffee table was personalized with "The Paul's." Of course, this led fans to question whether Adele wed her boyfriend, Paul.

"The Paul's' is you married?!" one individual commented. Another wrote, "she gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy." Even though many fans were focused on the game, others took issue with the apparent grammatical error on it. A fan wrote, "wouldn't be Paul's if they were married, it would be Pauls." Either way, Adele has not addressed the marriage speculation just yet. Page Six noted that they reached out to representatives for the singer, but they have not heard back.

According to TMZ, Adele and Paul have been dating for over a year. They moved in together in May. On the heels of that relationship milestone, Adele recently spoke about her relationship with Paul for the September 2022 edition of ELLE UK. During the interview, the "Hello" singer even addressed rumors that they were engaged after she was seen wearing a diamond ring to the BRIT Awards this past February. She said that while they are "not married," they "might as well be married." Adele added, "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

The Emmy winner went on to talk about her relationship with Paul and the connection they share. Adele said, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."