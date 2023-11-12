Actress Ends Marriage After Just 6 Months

Jung Joo Yeon is a single woman once again. Just six months after their wedding ceremony, the actress and her husband are giving up on their relationship. The actress' agency, NEVER DIE Entertainment, confirmed in a statement that the Princess Aurora star and husband, whose name has not been made public as he is a non-celebrity, are through.

"It's true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage," the agency said, per Soompi. NEVER DIE Entertainment added that since Jung Joo and her husband never officially registered their marriage, they will not have to go through legal divorce proceedings. The former couple tied the knot in March and had reportedly been living together as a married couple. It is unclear when they went their separate ways or what prompted the decision. Jung Joo has not publicly commented on the divorce.

News of the divorce after just six months of marriage sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), one person acknowledged, "the first year is always the hardest. I hope she is alright." Another person said they were "sad to hear that Jung Joo Yeon and her husband have decided to part ways," adding, "we wish them both the best in their separate paths." A third person simply commented, "that's sad."

Jung Joo is a Korean actress. She made her acting debut in Epik High's "Wannabe" music video in 2009. She is well-known for her role as Eun-Hye, an aspiring actress, in the 2015 film Twenty. Directed by Lee Byeong-Hun, the movie centers around a group of three friends – Chi-Ho (Kim Woo-Bin), Dong-Woo (Lee Joon-Ho) and Gyung-Jae (Kang Ha-Neul) – who have just turned 20 and they must decide what to do with their life.

The actress also appeared as Park Ji-young in the TV series Princess Aurora in 2013. The South Korean series follows Lo-la, who falls in love with Ma-ma but must contend with his spinster sisters if she wants to marry him. The series also starred Jeon So-min, Oh Chang-seok, Seo Ha-joon, Park Yeong-gyu, Son Chang-min, Oh Dae-gyu, Kim Bo-yeon, Park Hae-mi, Kim Hye-eun, Lim Hyuk, and Kim Young-ran. Jung Joo also appeared in the 2015 drama City of the Sun, directed by Park Ki-Hyung and based on Jun Ikeido's novel Tetsu no Hone.