Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Recreate 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's Music Video

Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy are passing their quarantine time by with dressing up as Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and a tiger from Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The two shot their own music video to Maldonado-Passage's "Meow Kitty" while Wahlberg dressed up as the lead star himself and McCarthy dressed up as a tiger. The New Kids On The Block singer was seen with a guitar in hand as he swatted at McCarthy in her tiger costume several times. "#JoeExotic and his meow kitty versus [Donny Wahlberg] and his meow meow kitty! #Quarantine Craziness! #TigerKing #JoeExotic #Netflix #LockDown" McCarthy captioned the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on Apr 1, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT

The sweet couple aren't the only famous faces dressing up as some of their favorite stars from the docuseries, Sylvester Stallone and his family shared a collage of photos and videos they took showing their own rendition. Stallone, his wife, and three daughters all dressed as Maldonado-Passage, Jeff Lowe, John Finlay, Carole Baskin and Erik Cowie. The series that was released just over two weeks ago quickly took over the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 to watch on the streaming service.

Recently, Wahlberg and McCarthy shared their "silver lining" in being quarantined since the coronavirus outbreak, while sharing some positivity with their fans on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM. "I will say, the silver lining in this coronavirus, has been the family time," she explained. "It really has been sweet. I've really kind of enjoyed everybody in the house, especially when something scary is going on, to have your family near you." She went on to recall the time she was a single mother and dealing with the "tsunami" and how nice it is to have someone to lean on during this time.

"I remember when the tsunami happened," she said. "And I was a single mom at the time, and it felt just so scary, it felt so scary to me, like, I wanted to lean on someone or someone to hold me and be like, 'Everything's gonna be okay.' Even though it happened so far away, you watch the images and [it] took your breath away and you're just like 'I need a partner.' So while all of this is going on, I'm like 'Thank God I can lean on Donnie.'"

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty.