Nikki Bella 'Flips the Switch' With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev in Baby Bump TikTok Video

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are the latest pair to take on the "Flip the Switch" challenge on TikTok, and the duo's video featured a look that it's safe to guess no one else has yet attempted. The duo's video began with Chigvintsev filming his fiancée as she applied red lipstick in a mirror while wearing her WWE wrestling gear, which included a red bra, red shorts, and a red rhinestone-encrusted hat.

As Drake song declared "I just flipped the switch," Bella and Chigvintsev switched places and clothes, the professional dancer wearing a long black wig for added effect. Bella filmed him while wearing Chigvintsev's plaid shirt, though she opted to forgo the sweatpants he had been wearing. "mom and dad flipping that switch," Bella captioned the video along with a red lips emoji.

Bella is currently pregnant with her and Chigvintsev's first child, and the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in her wrestling gear, which she also wore in her previous post, a photo of herself in her closet.

"What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this!" she wrote. "Atleast I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts... oh how life has already changed!"

Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, though as Nikki noted, plans have changed from the initial announcement. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hall of Fame ceremony has been postponed after it was originally scheduled to take place on April 2.

Nikki and Brie recently shared on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, that they learned that they would receive the honor while they were in in the car together.

"So, it was actually pretty cool because, Nicole and I were in the car together driving," Brie recalled. "Nikki can never get back in the ring and I have no plan, I want to grow my family and I just, I'm experiencing my new chapter in life. But you guys, we literally just looked at each other and screamed."

"It was definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life because it's like when you have dedicated so much to a career and a company for so long and have given it your all, your body, your everything, your life, all of it, your time, there's nothing more amazing than the man that runs it all to call you and just say the most amazing things about you," Nikki added. "It just makes me feel so appreciated. In our industry, it's like winning an Oscar. When you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, it's the highest, highest achievement we can get."

