'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland

Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Saturday. The couple got engaged in January 2019, with Snow sharing the news on Instagram a few weeks later. The 34-year-old actress is best known for playing Chloe in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and most recently starred in the Fox series Almost Family.

A representative for the couple confirmed their wedding to The Knot. Sources later told E! News there were only 100 guests at the event, which was soggier than expected.

"It was a rainy day and the weather was cold, but it didn't dampen their spirits," a source told the outlet. "Brittany wore a long sleeved white dress with a low back. Her hair was in a low bun with white flowers pinned in the back. Tyler and his groomsmen wore black tuxedos with Converse."

The couple originally planned to have the wedding on a lawn, but it was moved to a covered terrace due to the weather.

"It was beautiful and rustic with white flower arrangements and views of the vineyards on all sides," the eyewitness said. "Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows with their dog Billie at their sides. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Although the wedding happened during the coronavirus outbreak, the source said Snow's family and friends "didn't seem too concerned" and were hugging and dancing.

Snow and Stanaland, a realtor, started dating in 2018. Stanaland, 30, proposed to Snow in January 2019 with a diamond ring.

The couple met after Stanaland sent Snow a direct message with "the most embarrassing pickup line," he told The Knot. He called her his "unattainable crush" and admitting to watching Pitch Perfect and joking to friends he would date her.

"But I saw his Instagram and knew of him," Snow told The Knot. "And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever.' I always knew of him and was like, I'll never meet him. My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."

Snow got her start on Guiding Light before starring in American Dreams. She starred in all three Pitch Perfect movies as Chloe and just appeared in the recently-canceled Almost Family. Her next movie, Hooking Up, will be released on March 20.

