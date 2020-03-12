Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'This Is Us' Star Susan Keluchi Watson Sends Her Best Amid Illness

Susan Keluchi Watson has offered her regards to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple were in Australia when Hanks announced Wednesday night on his Instagram that he and Wilson each tested positive for coronavirus. The news has prompted a number of well-wishes from friends and fans the world over, and the This Is Us star offered a simple greeting to her fellow actors.

Get well very very soon, friend. My love to you and @RitaWilson. @tomhanks 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pXEGB4WkW3 — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) March 12, 2020

In the caption to his bombshell Instagram post, Hanks wrote that he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks continued. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Watson's tweet comes as a number of celebrities have reached out to the couple, including s Wilmer Valderrama, Marlon Wayans, and Bachelor alum Nick Vial.

This story is developing.