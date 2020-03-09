Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Fiancee Katy Perry Following Pregnancy Announcement

Orlando Bloom is gushing over his fiancé and soon to be mother of his second child, Katy Perry. The Lord of the Rings actor took to Instagram to show both Perry and his unborn child some love as the singer posed in a colorful dress while in Australia. The "Fireworks" singer was at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 event when the picture was taken, where she also performed during the women's cricket game.

"My babies blooming [heart emoji]," Bloom wrote alongside the picture.

This appearance marked Perry's first one since announcing the exciting news and fans were shocked when she surprised everyone by telling them with her new music video to "Never Worn White." The closing shot was of her cradling her baby bump and after the video was released, she confirmed the news by taking to Instagram Live saying their baby is due in the summer. She also revealed in an interview what her pregnancy was not by mistake, telling fans "it wasn't on accident."

"Well, it wasn't on accident," she told Sirius XM's Mikey Piff according to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my life and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

Perry also made an announcement alongside the other American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"Guys I can't tell you how excited I am! We're going to have a fourth judge on the show this year," Richie started.

Bryan then chimed in with, "I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," before he and Richie went back and forth saying, "I think [the news] should come from Katy."

"I'm having a baby," Perry said while rubbing her stomach.

While this will be Perry's first child, this will be Bloom's second, as he shares his 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.