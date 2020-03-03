Cody Simpson Addresses Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been going strong ever since they began dating in October 2019. Recently, the couple has been plagued by rumors that Cyrus is pregnant. But, in a new interview with the Australian morning show Today, Simpson set the record straight about the rumors, as Entertainment Tonight noted.

"Oh yeah, I've been pregnant for years apparently," Simpson joked. The singer went on to acknowledge the issue more directly by explaining how he handles the discussion about his private life.

"You've just gotta take it in stride," he said. "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It's all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it."

This actually wasn't the first time that Simpson has addressed the possibility of starting a family with Cyrus. In late January, during an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson was asked whether he wants to have children with his girlfriend, as Refinery29 noted.

“None yet, mate,” Simpson responded with a laugh.

The 23-year-old went on to note that while they're not planning on becoming parents anytime soon, things are going well for him and Cyrus.



“We’re amazing,” he said on the podcast. “No complaints.”

As previously mentioned, Simpson and Cyrus have been dating since October. But, before they became an official item, the two had been friends for years. Shortly after it was reported that they were dating, the Australian singer spoke with PEOPLE about the pair's relationship.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson said during his attendance at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” Simpson continued, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more," Simpson noted, describing exactly why his relationship with Cyrus works so well.