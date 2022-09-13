Jimmy Kimmel came under fire at the Emmys on Monday night when he committed to a bit so thoroughly that it distracted from a creator's big moment of triumph. Kimmel pretended to be unconscious while presenting the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series. While Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson accepted the award, Kimmel remained lying still at her feet.

Kimmel presented the comedy writing award with Will Arnett at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, and they decided on a pretty demanding gag for their moment on stage. Arnett physically dragged Kimmel onto the stage with him, joking that he had "got into the skinny margaritas" at the in-house bar after losing his own category earlier in the night. The audience chuckled at this joke, but after Arnett had read the nominees and handed the trophy to Brunson, Kimmel remained in place. Brunson even needed to step over him to reach the microphone.

Brunson was still able to give her acceptance speech – which meant a lot to viewers who see her show as a triumph for Black Americans in comedy. To some critics, this momentous occasion made it even more inappropriate for Kimmel to remain on the floor in Brunson's path. Brunson herself seemed mostly unfazed, but at one point she did cry out: "Jimmy, wake up. I won!"

Brunson got about one minute to give her acceptance speech. She thanked her family, her husband and the team behind Abbott Elementary. Still, some viewers thought she should have gotten to enjoy this moment without Kimmel in the way. Scroll down for some of the top reactions to this stunt on social media.