Brooklyn Beckham Receives Backlash for Posing With Gun in Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham has found himself on the receiving end of some backlash due to a recent photo shoot he participated in.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham was slammed on social media for posing in pictures with a gun for a shoot with Damon Baker.

@damon_baker A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

One Instagram user wrote, “Look up Gun Violence Survivors Foundation. You should go and talk to a few of them. Maybe posing with a gun would not seem so cool.” While another said, “Not sure what you were thinking Brooklyn, but I suggest you make better decisions in the future. Do not promote guns as art.”